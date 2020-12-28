John Paul Hudock, 86, of Solomon Temple Road, Ligonier Township, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at The Grove at Latrobe.
He was born April 17, 1934, on the Youngstown Ridge in Ligonier Township, a son of the late Michael J. Hudock Sr. and Catherine E. (Kuhns) Hudock.
In his early years, John worked in construction and as a skilled plasterer. He devoted his later adult life to running the family farm and sawmill located on Solomon Temple Road, Ligonier Township, and enjoyed feeding the wildlife and maintaining the family pond on the property, built by him and his father, stocked with catfish. He was a life member of the Frontier Club.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Catherine E. (Hudock) Heffelfinger.
John is survived by his brother, Michael J. Hudock Jr. of Latrobe; his sister, Edna M. (Hudock) Haase of Interlachen, Florida; his nephew, Michael J. Hudock III of Oakmont, and his niece, Catherine E. (Heffelfinger) Heide of Latrobe.
There will be no public visitations or services.
Private interment will be in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Youngstown.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented