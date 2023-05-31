John Paul Ellenberger, 67, of Ligonier passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe.
Born Dec. 1, 1955, in West Derry, he was a son of the late Charles L. and Anne Melinda (Cooney) Ellenberger.
Prior to his retirement, John was a union organizer with District Council 57 of the International Brotherhood of Painters and Allied Trades. He loved to be outdoors, whether it was mushroom picking, fishing or hunting, and enjoyed spending time with his beloved dogs, Molly and Daisy. His other favorite pastimes included reading and cooking, which he was very good at and happy to do. John also was very well-versed in movies and music. He was passionate about politics and voting, always encouraging others to register and vote. In later years, he took great interest in researching his family history. Above all, he loved his family and having them all together.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Barry, James, Lawrence and Charles Ellenberger, and a sister, Janith Cowan.
John is survived by his wife of 26 years, Bobbi L. McLean Ellenberger; four children, John E. Ellenberger and Jerica Greene of Baltimore, Maryland, Melanie C. Zimmerman and her fiance, Will Docchio, of Greensburg, Hannah L. Paredes and her husband, Kenneth, of Latrobe and Mathew J. Snyder and his wife, Bethany, of Ligonier; a brother, William S. Ellenberger and his wife, Jennifer, of Leeper; four sisters, Anita Hunter of Latrobe, Rita Hough of Latrobe, Betty Knupp and her husband, Ronald, of Ligonier and Judith Ellenberger of Latrobe; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and staff at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital and Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe; John’s home health care nurse, Grace, and their many family, friends and neighbors, who had all been so helpful throughout his illness.
At John’s request, there will be no public visitations or services.
Interment is private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
