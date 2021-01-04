John P. Klym, 83, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at his home.
He was born May 16, 1937, in Derry, a son of the late Anthony and Anna Krinock Klym.
John was Catholic by faith and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired from the state as a state correctional officer. He loved to swim, lay in the sunshine, golf and play the lottery.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Klym, and two sisters, Anna Irvin and Mary Ann Flowers.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 59 years, Janet Wible, and his daughter, Johna Klym, both of Latrobe; three brothers, his twin, Anthony Klym of Derry Township, James Klym of Latrobe and Thomas Klym (Debbie) of Bolivar; three sisters, Dolores Klym and Julia Chockla, both of Derry, and Cathy Camarote (Dominick) of Latrobe, and several nieces, nephews and his beloved cat, Charlie.
All services will be private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
