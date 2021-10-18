John O. Marks Jr., 89, of Latrobe passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
He was born Nov. 15, 1931, in Unity Township, a son of the late John O. “Curly” and Margaret “Peg” (McCracken) Marks.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served during the Korean War. He was the owner and operator of John’s Roofing/Sandy’s Windows in Latrobe. He was a member of Latrobe Country Club, Ligonier Country Club, and the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce. His favorite pastimes included golfing, hunting and going to comedy clubs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Lorrie Burdette; his son-in-law Dale Loudermilk; his step-daughter-in-law, Janet Reifendifer; his brothers, Ralph and Richard Marks; his sister Elaine Cawoski, and his brother-in-law James Moretti.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sandy K. Thomas Marks; his children, Debbie Loudermilk, Cindy Giovannagelo (Fabian), Stacy Marks, Johnna Melchiorre (Joe) and John O. Marks III; his stepchildren, Richard Reifendifer and Carrie Newsome (Gary); his son-in-law Randy Burdette; his sister Shirley Moretti; his brother-in-law Thomas Cawoski; 17 grand-children; seven great-grand-children, and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. William Weppelman officiating.
Military honors accorded by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will immediately follow the funeral service in the chapel.
Private interment will take place in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
