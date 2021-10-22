John Michael Revicky of California passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Born Jan. 2, 1947, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John and Eleanor Revicky and his adopted mom, Adeline Smetak.
He attended St. Fidelis Seminary in Herman, Pennsylvania, and earned his bachelor’s degree at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. He spent one summer as an exchange worker on a pig farm and another summer at the Goethe Institute, both in Germany. After his discharge from the U.S. Air Force, he remained in Monterey, California. He was a waiter on Cannery Row and at Pebble Beach while earning his master’s degree from San Francisco State University. He was a social worker for Monterey County, and later he managed a restaurant on Maui and was CEO of Quail Lodge in Carmel Valley.
John retired as a teacher in the San Francisco School District. He loved to cook, read and spend his summers in Ravenna, Italy. He volunteered during the AIDS epidemic and was active at Most Holy Redeemer Church in Gastro.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his partner, Kevin G. Brooks.
John is survived by his sisters, Theresa Revicky, twin sister Bernadette Revicky and Barbara Corazzi (Leonard); friends, Tom and Carol; his Bay area family, Georgette, Wesley, Steve and Jimle, and adopted sister, Jeri and Lou.
A memorial Mass was celebrated at Most Holy Redeemer Church, California.
Donations may be made to St. Anthony’s Dining Room, 150 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco, CA 94102, where he volunteered.
Local arrangements were handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
