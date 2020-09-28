John M. Stas, 65, of Acme died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 4, 1955, in Latrobe, a son of the late John R. “Jumbo” and Ethel M. (Hudak) Stas.
He was a graduate of Greater Latrobe High School, Class of 1973, and Clarion State College and was the owner of Custom Contracting in Acme.
He enjoyed John Deere tractors, driving his dad’s John Deere A tractor and tractor pulls. John also loved making playgrounds and play spaces for children and talking on the phone with his five brothers. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel J. Stas.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Valorie A. (Brown) Stas; three sons, John, Chris and his wife, Karla, and T.J. and his wife, Rebecca; two daughters, Kathleen and her husband, Jeremy, and Mellissa and her husband, Jonathan; 16 grandchildren; his brothers, Robert E. and his wife, Lynn, Thomas R. and his wife, Ellen, David J. and his wife, Robin, Benedict J. and his wife, Lori, and Donald D. Stas and his wife, Jessica; three sisters, Diane C. Holnaider and her husband, Bruno II, Marian E. Ferlin and her husband, Michael, and Ethel E. Hess and her husband, Joe. Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Rose Brown; brothers-in-law, Scott and his wife, Julie, and Donnie Brown and his wife, Stacey; his aunt and godmother, Theresa Stas; uncles, Michael Hudak and his wife, Phyllis, and Joseph Dlugos, and a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Prayers will begin 9:20 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Commented