John M. McInchok Jr., 66, of Ligonier died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville.
He was born Nov. 17, 1954, in Latrobe, the son of Mary Laurenzio McInchok of Ligonier and the late John M. “Butch” McInchok.
John was the owner of McInchok Sanitation in Ligonier for more than 40 years, was a member of Ligonier Township VFD No. 1 and had coached midget football. He was a hard worker with a witty sense of humor who loved serving and knowing his customers. Hunting, fishing, feeding the birds, throwing the ball with his grandson, watching the food channel with his granddaughter, yearly hunting trips to North Carolina with his son, going to the beach with his family and just being with his wife and family were the things that made him the happiest. He absolutely adored his grandchildren and family.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Nathan, and his father-in-law, Willard “Bud” Boyd.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Debra M. Boyd McInchok; his daughter, Dana Shannon (David Jr.) of Ligonier; his son, Michael J. McInchok (Celeste Olszewski) of Ligonier; his mother-in-law, Carol Boyd of Ligonier; his sisters, Nancy Hauger (Larry) of Johnstown and Michele “Mickey” Clark of Ligonier; his grandchildren, Quinn Marie and Brock David Shannon, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier.
A funeral service will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday in the First Church of the Brethren, Ligonier, with Pastor John Shaffer officiating.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.