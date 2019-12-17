John M. Kuncher Sr., 88, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home.
Born Jan. 4, 1931, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late James John Kuncher and Margaret Kelly Kuncher.
Prior to his retirement, John was a foreman for the Mellon Stuart Co. He was a member of Holy Family Church, Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515 and St. Joseph’s Social Club, all in Latrobe, and enjoyed his nights out at the Touchdown Club, Unity Township.
John was also a dedicated donor to the City of Latrobe Police Department. In his earlier years on the CB radio, he was given the handle “Iron Horse,” which he lived out in his larger-than-life personality. This persona led everyone who met him to admire and respect him. However, at his core was a big heart that was dedicated to his family and a strong desire to always be sure everyone was happy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy J. Irwin Kuncher; a granddaughter, Melanie Ann Kuncher; four brothers, Herbert, James, Charles “Buck” and Harry Kuncher, and four sisters, Virginia Walls, Betty Grimm, Agnes Hemminger and Edna Perrine.
John is survived by three sons, John M. Kuncher Jr. and his wife, Dee, of Boca Raton, Florida, Kelly P. Kuncher of Latrobe and Kevin S. Kuncher and his wife, Lisa, of Greensburg; two daughters, Nancy Jean Alesi of Greensburg and Bobi Dalesandro of McDonald; a brother, William Kuncher and his wife, Charlene, of Boswell; two sisters, Sue Orlandi and her husband, Dave, of Hickory, North Carolina, and Janet Lucas of Kimmelton; four grandchildren, Dawn Lucas and her husband, Scott, of Greensburg, John Michael Kuncher and Tonya of Saltsburg, Mario Dalesandro of Atlanta, Georgia, and Carmen Dalesandro of McDonald; five great-grandchildren, Marley, Madison, Ian, Kaiden and Karli, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Maximilian Maxwell, OSB, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the City of Latrobe Police Department, 901 Jefferson St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
Commented