John M. Klimchock, 58, of Greensburg passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at AHN Wexford Hospital.
Born Sept. 11, 1963, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John A. and Lois G. (McIlnay) Klimchock.
John was a well respected and loved employee of Highmark, Pittsburgh, and had been formerly employed by UPS.
An avid golfer, he was a member of Ligonier Country Club. John enjoyed gardening and baseball. He had a terrific personality and an abundance of friends, many he considered “brothers” with whom he loved spending time.
John is survived by his wife, Kathleen Jones Ambrose Klimchock of Greensburg; two daughters, Katherine Klimchock and Emily Klimchock, both of Greensburg; his brother, David W. Klimchock and his wife, Barb, of Derry; his nephew, Davey Klimchock, and his in-laws, Lowell and Marlene Jones of Altoona.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Earl J. Henry, OSB, officiating.
Interment is private.
