John M. “Jack” McCullough, 95, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Born Aug. 23, 1925, he was a son of the late Lawrence P. McCullough and Frances M. (Sromko) McCullough Cute.
Jack was born and raised on the McCullough Farm in Latrobe and later purchased the McCullough Farm in Derry Township that had previously been in the family. There, he spent much of his time caring for his land and cattle.
A veteran of World War II, Jack served with the U.S. Army in northern France, the Rhineland and central Europe. He was decorated with the Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars and the World War II Victory Medal.
Prior to his retirement, he had been employed in the boiler room at Latrobe Steel Company, formerly Timken. Jack was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Latrobe, the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department, the VFW Post No. 3414, Lloydsville Sportsmen Association, Old Crabtree Sportsman’s Association and the Westmoreland Cattlemen’s Association, where he loved going on the yearly bus trips.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine A. (Rosebosky) McCullough; a granddaughter, Amy McCullough; a son-in-law, Robert Magda, and one sister, Adele Ziegenfus.
Jack is survived by his six children, Lawrence McCullough, and his companion, Mary Lou Daughenbaugh, of Latrobe, Wanda Smail and her husband, Sam, of Mount Pleasant, Jane Rebtoy of Latrobe, David McCullough and his wife, Jeanne, of Derry, Scot McCullough and his wife, Barbara, of Derry and Anita Ridge and her husband, Gordon, of Latrobe; one sister, Margaret Cackowski and her husband, Edward, of Latrobe; 11 grandchildren, Samuel Smail (Regan), Joshua Smail, Jack Smail (Ely), Zachary Rebtoy (Kacey), Alexander Rebtoy, Adam McCullough (Emily), Holly Carothers (Dave), Jason McCullough (Melissa), Jodi McCullough (Jake), Michael McCullough (Nicole) and Valerie Magda (Igor); 11 great-grandchildren, James “J.R.,” Matthew, Lucas, Amelia, Logan, Dax, Grant, Jocelyn, Aubrey, Finn and Kenzie; a step-granddaughter, Jessica Ritenour; two step-great-grandchildren, Isabella and Leigha, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Jack was an advocate for planting fruit trees, berry bushes and garden vegetables. Even though he knew he would never reap the harvest, he continued planting fruit trees this past summer. In that spirit, in lieu of flowers or memorial donations, the family suggests that you plant a fruit tree in his memory to enjoy with your family.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, will be private. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
