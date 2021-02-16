John M. Hauser Sr., 91, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier.
Born Oct. 30, 1929, in Jeannette, he was a son of the late Charles C. Hauser Sr. and Nellie (Nestler) Hauser.
John was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe (Unity Township). Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Kennametal. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army. John was known for his excellent athletic ability, particularly in track, baseball and bowling. He will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful husband and an exceptional father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles C. Jr., Robert “Jeep,” James J. and Richard T. Hauser Sr.
John is survived by his wife of 68 years, Evelyn M. (Mayger) Hauser of Latrobe; his four children, John M. Hauser Jr. and his wife, Debbie, Vicky A. McIlnay and her husband, Tom, and Greg P. Hauser and Michael A. Hauser, all of Latrobe; one sister, Betty Ann Adams of DuBois; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and he is also survived by several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Louie, who died within minutes of him.
John’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Bethlen Home, its Tri West Wing and especially to Sue and Martha for all of their excellent care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 1 p.m. Thursday in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township, with military honors accorded by the VFW Post 33, Greensburg. Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines including wearing a mask and social distancing while attending Mass and at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
