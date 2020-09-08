John Lloyd 'Jack' Ruby

John Lloyd Ruby, 71, known as “Jack” by his friends and family, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his home in Lilly, Pennsylvania.
Jack was born April 27, 1949, in Latrobe, a son of the late Ann “Toots” and John “Jiggs” Ruby. He was the second of three children.
His early years were spent engaging in one of his favorite pastimes, teasing his younger sister, Rebecca “Becky” Sapp, with the help of his older brother, Rodney “Rod” Ruby. His sense of humor is often the first thing those close to Jack remember about him — he was quick to laugh or find the humor in any situation. He had a fondness for making, telling and sharing jokes with anyone and everyone.
Jack graduated from Greater Latrobe High School in 1967, where he lettered in basketball. After graduation, Jack divided his time between Pennsylvania and Ohio, working for Teledyne Vasco, McDonald’s Corporation and eventually Walmart in Indiana, Pennsylvania.
Throughout that time, Jack remained an avid Steelers fan, rarely missing a game or even a play. He enjoyed talking football with the other longtime fans in the family, particularly his nephews, Rodney and Scott Ruby. He also visited the Steelers training camp at St. Vincent in Latrobe many times, always looking forward to another winning season.
He was a man of faith, attending services and singing in the choir at Christ United Church of Christ in Latrobe with his mother and niece, Kimberly (Ruby) Palmer. One of his favorite hymns to sing was “How Great Thou Art,” as it always reminded him of his father. Like his mother before him, Jack took comfort from God’s presence in our lives and the promise of His forgiveness.
His love of singing, dancing, making jokes and just generally having fun is fondly remembered by those who knew him. As his niece, Kim, said, Jack “loved to enjoy life; He was always laughing and ready to dance, sing or just sit and shoot the breeze.”
He was preceded in death by both his parents and a nephew, Bryan Ruby.
Jack is survived by a son, Jason (Geneen) Marucco; his daughters, Tiffany and Kristen Ruby, and eight grandchildren. He also leaves behind his loving brother and sister, Rod (Betty) Ruby of Latrobe and Becky (Stu) Sapp of Princeton, Illinois, along with many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Due to the current health restrictions, there will only be 25 people allowed within the funeral home at one time. Please practice social distancing while waiting in line when visiting with the family.
A private funeral service will be held for the family.
Jack will be interred along with his parents in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Helping Hands Rescue Mission, 112 Mission Lane, Lilly, PA 15938.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented