John Liberoni, 75, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at his home.
Born Oct. 27, 1945, in Bradenville, he was a son of the late John and Mary Ann (Pagliaricci) Liberoni.
John was a member of St. Rose Church, where he served as an usher. Prior to his retirement, he was the owner and operator of Libby’s Bar, Derry, for 36 years and he had previously owned 18th Century Hardware, Derry. John was a Vietnam era veteran, having served in the U.S. Army, and was a volunteer fireman and former secretary with the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid golfer, musician and loved oldies music. John was a devoted grandfather who was a staple at his grandchildren’s events.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosemary Moran and Joanne Krinock.
John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Cozetta “Zetty” (Krouse) Liberoni, of Latrobe; two sons, John P. Liberoni, and his wife, Antonette “A.J.,” of Latrobe and Kevin A. Liberoni of Derry; four grandchildren, Breana Liberoni, Laura Liberoni, Danielle Liberoni and Madison Liberoni, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, in St. Rose Church with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2835 E. Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
