John L. Piper III, 61, of Latrobe passed away Monday, June 14, 2021.
Born Sept. 4, 1959, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John L. Piper Jr. and Gladys B. Hoyman Piper.
John loved carpentry and made it his lifelong work and passion. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners, Local 462, Pittsburgh, and at Max Construction. He was also an avid sports fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law John Thornton, Daniel Albaugh, Bill Walters and John Nemcheck; his sister-in-law Toots Nemcheck, and three nephews.
John is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Nemcheck Piper of Latrobe; two daughters, Jenn J. Piper of Latrobe and Alyse A. Piper, and Brian Bennett, of Derry; four grandchildren, Isayah, Jayden, Bella and Landon; two brothers, Roy Piper and his wife, Cheryl, of Latrobe and Michael Piper and his wife, Marlene, of Clarion; two sisters, Karen Werner of Latrobe and Debbie Thornton of Latrobe; his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Keitha Kress of Buffalo, New York, Mary Stauffer and her husband, Wayne, of Latrobe and Cathy Albaugh of Latrobe; several nieces and nephews, and his pets, Bell and Midnight.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with his brothers, Pastors Roy and Michael Piper, officiating.
Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
