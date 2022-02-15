John Kuhns Goodwin Jr., “Pete,” 96, of Ligonier died peacefully at home on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Born Nov. 24, 1925, Pete was the son of the late John Kuhns Goodwin and Caroline McMath Goodwin Harvey of Indianapolis, Indiana.
He served as an officer in the U.S. Navy during World War II before attending Harvard Business School and then becoming president of Boswell Lumber Co. He married Nancy Horgan Goodwin Aug. 22, 1953.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy, and his sister Sarah Elizabeth True of Davis, California.
He is survived by his sister Mary Goodwin Scott of Davis; his children, Frances Vazquez (Curt) of Fox Chapel, Mary Gamper (Bill) of Towson, Maryland, Edward M. Goodwin (Claire) of Arlington, Virginia, Elizabeth B. Goodwin of Micanopy, Florida, and Caroline Kanu (Andrew) of Chester, Virginia, and his grand-children, Caroline, Martha and Louis Vazquez, Elizabeth Gamper Forte (and her three children, Carrie, Louise and Jaqueline Gamper), Edward Jr. and Betsy Goodwin, and Nancy and John Kanu.
Pete was a direct descendent of Edward Goodwin, an officer of the Virginia Militia who was wounded in the arm at the Battle of Fort Necessity while serving with George Washington. Pete was a longtime member of the AACA and the NAWCC.
The family wishes to thank his wonderful caregivers.
Funeral service will be private.
Please make contributions in his memory to St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 336, Ligonier, PA 15658.
Arrangements entrusted to Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., Ligonier.
