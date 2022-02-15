John Kenneth Latta, 70, of Monroeville passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at home with his family by his side after a long battle with cancer.
He was born June 6, 1951, in Niles, Ohio, a son of the late John and Bertha (Kovalitsky) Latta.
He married Lois Hargenrater Latta on Sept. 7, 1991, in Monroeville.
John graduated from Derry Area Senior High School and became a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from 1970 to 1975, serving as a 57 Fighter Weapons Wing and procurement specialist.
He worked for over 40 years until his passing with American Financial Management Inc. based in Rosemont, Illinois. He was a member of Christ the Divine Shepherd, Monroeville, (formerly St. Bernadette’s Roman Catholic Church). John especially loved music and enjoyed dancing, singing, bowling, traveling and going to antique car cruises. He passionately loved his family and friends and never passed up the chance to spend time with them. John’s young grandson Winston was the light of his life.
Survivors include his loving wife, Lois; his daughter, Aubrae Williamson, son-in-law, Tylor Williamson, and his grandson, Winston Williamson (all residing in Monroeville); his stepmother, Mary MaDonna Latta; his sister, Sunny Shine; his brothers, William Latta and George (Lori) Latta; his stepbrother, Eric DeMalta, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In place of a public viewing, quiet respects can be made at St. Joseph Church, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial.
Burial will be private at St. Joseph Cemetery in Derry.
There will be no reception following the funeral. However, the family will organize a Celebration of Life for John that will be scheduled at a near date yet to be determined.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bridges Hospice, 4130 Monroeville Blvd., Monroeville, PA 15146, or online at www.bridgeshospice.org/donate
The family would like to thank the home health care workers and the staff of the Bridges Hospice for their unending care of and love for John.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
