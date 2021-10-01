John Joseph Geary Jr., 64, of Derry died suddenly Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Derry.
He was born May 18, 1957, in Latrobe, the son of Jane Graham Geary of Derry and the late John J. “Jack” Geary.
John was a 1976 graduate of Derry Area Senior High School and a 1980 graduate of Bethany College. He was a career U.S. Navy officer and proud of his military service. After retiring from the Navy, he had worked at Lowe’s and the Latrobe Elks golf course. He loved to golf and go sailing.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Alyssa Geary of Wisconsin; three sisters, Jane Belger of New Jersey, Christine Loyer of Nebraska and Kathleen McDonagh (Michael) of Massachusetts; nephew, Nelson, and three nieces, Jeannette, Siobhan and Sinead.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Interment will be made in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
