John Joseph Currykosky

John (“Jack”) Joseph Currykosky, 71, of King of Prussia, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Manor Care Health Services, King of Prussia.
He was born on Jan. 15, 1949, in Latrobe, a son of the late John W. and Alma E. (Olshefsky) Currykosky.
Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Prior to his retirement, he was a courier for Convenient Care Products at Excela Health. He was Catholic by faith, was a Scout Master of Troop No. 302 in Lloydsville and was a member of the Upper Merion Senior Service Center where he enjoyed spending his time playing cards. Jack’s favorite pastimes included woodworking, lap weaving, fishing and all things Disney. Even though he couldn’t get there often, he loved the ocean and enjoyed sitting by the water watching the waves roll in.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Helen J. (Newcomer) Currykosky; his children, Julie Boatright (Keith) of Greensburg, Michael Currykosky (Kim) of Wexford and Kevin Currykosky (Penny) of McKinney, Texas; his stepchildren, Kathy Clawson of King of Prussia, and Brian Clawson (Gloria) of Glen Mills; his grandchildren, Brittany Howard (Nathan), Courtney Lucchetti (Michael), Ezra and Jordan Grant, Caden, Cole, Logan and Collin Currykosky, and Lauren, Alison and Barry Clawson; his great-grandchildren, Rilei and Reagan Howard, and his sister, Sarah Currykosky of Rye, New York.
Out of concern for the health of family and friends, a celebration of his life will be held at a future time.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Elmwood Park Zoo (https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/support/). This is a local zoo to which Jack visited on numerous occasions.
