John “Jack” William Holohan of Latrobe died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
He was born Aug. 6, 1947, in Pittsburgh to James and Margaret (Cosgrove) Holohan.
Jack is survived by his wife of 48 years, Christine Hulker Holohan; his daughters, Meghan Holohan (Mike Joyce) and Colleen Kingsbury (Kris Kingsbury); his two granddaughters, Harper and Emerson Kingsbury; his brother, James Holohan, and his sister, Margaret “Peggy” Dennis (Ron Dennis).
His family fondly recalls his onetime ability to retain random information and how he regularly defeated the entire family in Trivial Pursuit games. He enjoyed World War II movies, the “Princess Bride” reading, tending to the yard and spending time with his family. As a longtime Steelers season ticket-holder, he watched the game as if he was part of the coaching staff and often had insightful criticism of the team, which he’d freely share.
He worked for more than 40 years as a controller in manufacturing and enjoyed math — his children, nieces and nephews won’t soon forget learning math with the “houses of 10.” He always loved learning, which made his experience with dementia seem even harder.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, in St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church, Crabtree, with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, as celebrant.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or online at www.alz.org.
