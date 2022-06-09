John “Jack” “Kep” E. Kepple III, 79, of Latrobe passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, June 8, 2022.
He was born March 19, 1943, in Latrobe, a son of the late John E. Kepple Jr. and Elizabeth R. Ramaley Kepple.
Jack worked as a truck driver for Halferty Metals Co. and was a mechanic by trade, owning and operating several Manordale service stations. He enjoyed bowling and NASCAR, but had a great passion for off-road racing. He was an original member of the Outlaw Racing Team and was a lifetime member of the FO Eagles, Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Association, St. Joe’s Club, First Ward Fireman’s Club, Greek Club and several other social clubs. Jack enjoyed tinkering in his garage, Tuesday nights at Dino’s with his buddies, going to car shows and races, and his Ocean City trips, but he especially enjoyed watching his son Kevin race 4-wheel drives, a passion he passed on to him. Jack will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Kenneth Gary.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Denise Calvert Kepple; his beloved children Kimberly (Steven) Condio of Canonsburg, Connie (Joseph) Testa of Latrobe and Kevin (Lisa) Kepple of Derry; his cherished grandchildren, Ryleigh Testa, Joseph Testa and Reese Kepple; his mother-in-law, Anna Mary Warren, and his furry companions, Max and Moo Moo.
The family would like to thank Excela Health Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Action for Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Friends will be received 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, in P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, (724-668-2248) with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.
Interment will be private.
To send condolences, please visit www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
