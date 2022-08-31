John J. Sabatos, 81, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe.
Born March 15, 1941, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Charles B. Sabatos and Catherine E. Penezic Sabatos.
John was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree from Duquesne University. Prior to his retirement in 1997, he had served as the assistant principal and athletic director at Derry Area Senior High School for 25 years. From 1963 to 1972, he taught geography for the Homer-Center School District. John was a member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge 907 and the Latrobe Art Center. He loved woodworking and was an outdoorsman who enjoyed golfing and fishing. Above all, he cherished his time with his family and was the defending “cornhole” champion of the family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bernard and Joseph Sabatos.
John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice E. Paulin Sabatos of Latrobe; three sons, John W. Sabatos and his wife, Betsy, of Wexford, David C. Sabatos of Hazle Township and D.J. Sabatos and his wife, Dana, of Allison Park; five grandchildren, Ali Lingley and her husband, Greg, Jill Sabatos, Emmy Sabatos, Ben Sabatos and Abby “Bub” Sabatos; three brothers, Charles J. Sabatos and his wife, Marilyn, of Gibsonia, William A. Sabatos and his wife, Nancy, of Murrysville and Richard E. Sabatos of Greenville, Illinois; his sister, Catherine Sabatos of Frederick, Maryland; a sister-in-law, Renee Sabatos of Bethel Park, and several nieces and nephews.
John’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Select Specialty Hospital for all of their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
