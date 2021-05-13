John J. Pilewski, 85, of Latrobe passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at his home.
Born Sept. 19, 1935, in Oil City, he was a son of the late John W. Pilewski and Martha Mary (Walentowski) Pilewski.
John was a dedicated member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe, and volunteered with its funeral team. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as a design engineer for Extrude Hone, Irwin. A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, he served his country during the Korean Era. John enjoyed his daily walks at Westmoreland Mall and the many people he got to know there. He was unselfish, always concerned about others and will be fondly remembered as a devoted husband and a loving father.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Julie A. King.
John is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Sexton) Pilewski, whom he married on Oct. 19, 1996; one son, Christopher A. Pilewski and his wife, Bonnie, of Aurora, Illinois; two daughters, Heidi B. Pilewski of Turtle Creek and Jennifer L. Humensky, and her husband, Brian, of New York City; three grandchildren, April Geiselman, Erin Humensky and Rachel Humensky, and three brothers, Dr. Norbert A. Pilewski and his wife, Charlotte, of Pittsburgh, Walter J. Pilewski of Titusville and Jerome Pilewski, and his wife, Joyce, of Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Family and friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, in Trinity Lutheran Church at which time a memorial service will be held with the Trinity Clergy officiating. Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, while visiting the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to World Hunger, c/o Trinity Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
