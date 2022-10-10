John J. “Jeff” Shaffer, 62, of Youngstown died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Transitions Health Care, Irwin.
He was born Oct. 25, 1959, in Latrobe, a son of William L. Shaffer of Latrobe and the late D. Elaine Hoyle Shaffer.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
John J. “Jeff” Shaffer, 62, of Youngstown died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Transitions Health Care, Irwin.
He was born Oct. 25, 1959, in Latrobe, a son of William L. Shaffer of Latrobe and the late D. Elaine Hoyle Shaffer.
John was a member of the Tree of Life Church in Latrobe and attended Bible study at Robert Logos Church.
He had worked for more than 32 years at Latrobe Brewing Co. in Latrobe and held a membership at the Frontier Club. He spent many hours hunting, just sitting in the woods, reading his Bible and Bible study. He always had a smile with his motto being “I Love Everybody.”
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandmother Phyllis J. Dickey, nephew Jesse Funk and many close friends.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his sisters, Kim McIntyre (Tom) and Phyllis Barlock (Mike), all of Latrobe; brothers, William L. Shaffer Jr. (Kathy) of Punta Gorda, Florida, and Todd H. Shaffer (Margaret) of Maryville, Tennessee; seven nephews; four nieces; 20 great-nieces and great-nephews; his church family, and many friends.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family would like to extend a special THANK-YOU to Bridges Hospice for the excellent care and compassion that they gave Jeff and also his family.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented