John Henry Griffith, 86, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
He was born May 4, 1934, to the late John Henry Griffith and Evelyn Grace Griffith.
He was baptized and grew up in Ligonier. He was a graduate of Penn State University.
Mr. Griffith was a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force and retired as base civil engineer at the Harrisburg Air National Guard. He enjoyed golf, flying, watching football, dancing, traveling and working on cars. He had been a resident of Aiken, South Carolina, for the past six years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Griffith, and two daughters.
Survivors include four daughters, Charlotte Kerr (Steven) of Aiken, South Carolina, Vivian Kram (Steve), of Aiken, South Carolina, Pamela Rough (Ray) of Brevard, North Carolina, and Phyllis Cormier (Tim) of Roswell, Georgia, and seven grandchildren, Charlie Kram, David Kram, Brian Kram, Ian Franklin, Travis Franklin, Laura Cormier and Megan Cormier.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. May 15 in the George Funeral Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Parkinson’s Research by visiting www.parkinson.org/
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Aiken, South Carolina, was charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.
