John H. Monteparte, 75, of Blairsville passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Oct. 7, 1947, in Latrobe, a son of the late John A. and Helen (Brant) Monteparte.
A U.S. Navy veteran, John was a former employee of Latrobe Area Hospital and enjoyed hunting, coin collecting and antiques.
He is survived by his son, John E. Monteparte of Blairsville; a daughter, Brandie Dunlap of Latrobe; his sister, Helen Hirak (Francis) of Derry; brother, Frank Monteparte; two grandchildren, John and Kaylee Dunlap; a great-grandchild, Elizabeth Calabrace; several nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Joanne Zimmerman of Latrobe.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Flora Mae Auker Monteparte; a daughter, Elizabeth Monteparte, and a son-in-law, John Dunlap.
Family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
The Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will present a service 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
