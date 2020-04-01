John Gogniat Jr., 92 of New Alexandria passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Slickville, the son of the late John and Helen Gogniat.
Prior to his retirement, John was a mechanical engineer of 32 years for Westinghouse Electric Corporation having worked at the Blairsville and Cheswick facilities prior to his retirement in 1987. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Force having served during World War II and also an alumnus of the Carnegie Institute of Technology.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his son, John Michael Gogniat, and a sister, Ann Johns.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Nancy E Gogniat; his three children, Karen A. Shearer (Scott) of Spruce Creek, Susan M. McClarren (Michael) of New Alexandria and Steven R. Gogniat (Barbara) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Jason, Michael and Brian Gogniat; Jenny Topol and Ryan Shearer; Matthew and Andrew McClarren, and Amie Dameworth, and eight great-grandchildren.
John was a dedicated and loving husband. He had a love of fishing and model airplanes. John also had a fondness for his community having served on New Alexandria Borough Council as a councilman and also as a member of the zoning board.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-2248. Because of current health concerns and recommendations, all services and burial are private. www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
