John G. Brosnick, 62, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at his home.
Born Sept. 9, 1959, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late George and Betty (Peipock) Brosnick.
John was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. He had been formerly employed at Latrobe Brewing Co.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Louis Wass.
John is survived by two brothers, Thomas Brosnick and his wife, Jane, of North Huntingdon Township and William Brosnick of Pinson, Alabama; two sisters, Mary Ann Kisic and her husband, Joseph, of Derry and Betty Wass of Greensburg; four nephews, Jason Brosnick and his wife, Ginger, Michael Brosnick, Cory Brosnick and his wife, Beverly, and Jesse Kisic, and great-nieces and great-nephew, Logan, Colin and Lyla.
Family and friends were received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass was celebrated 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment followed in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, P.O. Box 328, Youngstown, PA 15696.
