John “Funzie” Wano, 91, of Flint, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Parma, Michigan.
Born Nov. 23, 1929, in Seger, he was a son of the late Stephen Wano Sr. and Susan Paytak Wano.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired school teacher.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Steve, George, Joseph, Paul, Frank and infant Frank Wano, and three sisters, Matilda Camboni, Margaret Everett and infant Evelyn Wano.
John is survived by his son, John Wano Jr. of Flint; daughter, Sophia Bradley (Edward) of Parma; a sister, Frances Lovejoy (Wallace) of Latrobe; a brother-in-law, Ronald Everett of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented