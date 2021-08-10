John Francis “Doc” Dougherty Jr., 71, of Latrobe died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in his sleep while surrounded by family at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. John had finally ended his long and courageous battle with cancer.
John was born Nov. 9, 1949, in Pittsburgh, to the late John Francis and Mary Agnes (Varley) Dougherty.
John was the oldest of five children: John, Bernard A. (deceased), Gerard J. (deceased), Kathleen M. (of Latrobe) and Kevin R. (deceased).
John was a graduate of North Catholic High School, Class of 1967, and attended St. Vincent College. Prior to finishing college, John enlisted in the Marine Reserve and was a proud Marine. John retired as a district route manager from The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; however, his true calling in life was as an underground utilities contractor. He thoroughly enjoyed keeping up with all of the latest trends in construction equipment. Later in life, he enjoyed driving trucks for RES Services in New Stanton. His love of heavy equipment lasted until the end. John also loved music and singing, talking politics and talking to anyone he ran across, no matter their age, race or interests. John could start a conversation up with anyone.
In addition to siblings, John was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Marie (Carasea) Dougherty.
In addition to his sister, John is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Colleen Ann Carlson Kalo Dougherty; his son, Daniel A. “Doc” Dougherty of Beaver Falls; his daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Mastorovich and her husband, Matthew Mastorovich, of Murrysville; three stepsons, Jeffrey Kalo of Millvale, Marc Kalo (Madison) of Sewickley and Sean Kalo (Veronica) of Latrobe; five grandsons, Matthew Mastorovich of Indiana, Morgan Mastorovich of Bellingham, Washington, Camden Petrunak of Latrobe, John Daniel Mastorovich of Murrysville and Malcolm Kalo of Sewickley. The favorite grandson debate is still ongoing.
Visitation will take place 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, where a funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, with the Rev. Aron Maghsoudi as celebrant. Private interment will be in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
