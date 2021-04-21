John Floyd Lauffer Jr., 89, of Youngwood died peacefully surrounded by his devoted family on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Born in East McKeesport to the late Sally and John F. Lauffer Sr. is where John spent his early years, eventually moving to Elm Street in South Greensburg after his mother passed when he was 12 years old. He was a standout football talent and played for South Greensburg Junior High until he was recruited to play for Youngwood High School. This is where he met the love of his life, his darling and best friend, Alice Kathern Gaffney, whom he was married for 58 years before her passing in 2015.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, in the same troupe as actor Robert Blake, working as a telephone lineman.
John continued his education at Notre Dame, perfecting drafting and design, a skill he carried throughout his life working as a tool and die maker. He held key positions at Keystone Industry, Chelsea Manufacturing, Trim Roll, his own business that made seamless gutters, and eventually retiring from Breeze Industrial where he worked alongside his son, Robert, who he trained in the industry.
An intelligent and innovative man, John laid a solid family foundation built of love, patience and fierce faith in God. He was a diplomatic leader with a steadfast work ethic and the ultimate family provider. He loved to take trips with his family to Ocean City, Maryland, Gettysburg and Virginia Beach, playing with his dogs and cats, bowling and watching westerns.
He will forever be remembered and cherished for his giving heart and tender demeanor by his surviving sons, John F. III “Jack” (Becky) of Blairsville and Robert (Cindy) of Youngwood; grandchildren, Kathryn Lauffer of Blairsville, Michelle Kring (Blaine) of Waynesboro, Jonathan Lauffer (Stephanie) of Ligonier Township, Matthew Lauffer (Ashlea) of Latrobe; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Amelia Kring, and Abigail and Christopher Lauffer; a brother-in-law, John Gaffney (Diane); a sister-in-law, Beverly Lauffer, and nieces and a nephew.
Family and friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, in St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 126 N. 4th St., Youngwood, followed by a funeral liturgy 11 a.m. with the Rev. Peter E. Nordby officiating and assisting minister Deacon Michelle Kunkle and master of ceremonies Charles A. Lutz.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, the Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging or Excela Health and Hospice.
All arrangements are entrusted to Ashley D.X. Nye Cremation Care & Funeral Home Inc., 408 Depot St., Youngwood.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com
Commented