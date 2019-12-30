John F. Richards Jr., 90, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born March 4, 1929, in Latrobe (Derry Township), he was the son of the late John F. Richards Sr. and Mary M. Johnston Richards.
John was a member of Bethany Unity Methodist Church, Latrobe.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. He was a member of Local 1451, Loyalhanna Lodge 275 F & AM, Tall Cedars of Lebanon Westmoreland Forest 77, Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, Latrobe, Fort Ligonier VFW Post 734, Ligonier, and a charter member of the Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Association. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Penn State fan.
John is survived by two sisters, Anna Mary Ament and Grace Weis, both of Latrobe; nieces, Patty Weis and Jeanne (Ament) Bonifazi and her husband, Dino; great-nieces and great-nephews, Lori Coffman and her husband, Adam, Adam Weis and his wife, Heather, Aimee Leonard and her husband, Chris, and Dino Bonifazi Jr., and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Ethan Coffman, Cole Coffman, Isaac Weis, Abigail Weis, Carmen Leonard, Quinn Leonard and Nicholas Bonifazi.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Loyalhanna Senior Suites for their excellent care.
Family and friends were received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, in John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Loyalhanna Lodge 275 F & AM conducted a service 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
Military service will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Les Hutchins officiating.
Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
Commented