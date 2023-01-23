John F. Pugner Jr., 79, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home.
Born March 17, 1943, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John F. Pugner Sr. and Martha Shaffer Pugner.
Updated: January 23, 2023 @ 7:05 am
John was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Latrobe Brewing Co. He was an avid outdoorsman and classic car enthusiast. Family was very important to John, and he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. His dedication to his family was even highlighted by the Tribune-Review when he was named its “father of the year” in a 1982 “Focus” profile.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth A. Pugner; a son, Barry R. Matovic; a granddaughter, Krystal L. Matynosky, and his sister, Joanne Lechner.
John is survived by his wife, Lorraine A. Donaldson Matovic Pugner; four daughters, Kelly O’Barto and her husband, Bob, of Derry, Amy Pugner of Latrobe, Johnna Pugner-Queer and her husband, William, of Latrobe and Judith E. Matovic of Latrobe; a son, Brian R. Matovic and his husband, Jonathan, of Columbus, Ohio, and seven grandchildren, Fran (Kye), Samantha, Channing, Lily, Lauryn, Josh and Martina.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the funeral home.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
