John F. “Jack” Mekic, 73, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
He was born Aug. 26, 1948, in Latrobe, a son of the late John F. and Margaret (Harris) Mekic.
Before his retirement, Jack was employed as a Local 5 Union electrician.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Mekic; his son, John Mekic; his sisters, Patricia (Malcolm) Farley of Latrobe and Jeanne Madatic of King George, Virginia; a sister-in-law, Sallie Trombetta of Columbus, Ohio, and his cat, Buddy.
Jack will be dearly missed by his family, friends, nephews, niece and cousins.
There will be no public visitation.
Service and interment were private.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe was entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented