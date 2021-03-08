John F. “Jack” Bright, 82, of Edgewood passed away suddenly on Monday, March 1, 2021.
Jack was born in Pittsburgh to John G. Bright and Virginia (Wallace) Bright in 1938.
He went to The Lawrenceville School and then earned a BA in economics from Princeton in 1961 and later an MBA at Pitt. His career was long-centered on financial services and he never retired, continuing to work as a stockbroker, insurance agent, bookstore owner and firewood supplier. He served on Edgewood Borough Council for the past 12 years and took special pride in expanding the fun at the annual Community Day activities.
He was involved in many Republican organizations, including as longtime chair of the Edgewood Republican Committee, and was well known as an enthusiastic grassroots organizer of numerous election campaigns. He was tireless in his devotion to all these activities. In his scant leisure time, he enjoyed being an outdoorsman.
Jack is survived by his sons, Frederick of Duxbury, Massachusetts, and Alfram of Boston. He also leaves his twin brother, William (“Bill”) of Ligonier, and his sister, Janice Dilworth of Atlanta. In addition, he had two grandchildren, Mackenzie and Matthew, and nephew, George Dilworth of Atlanta.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 8, in the Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home Inc., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 9.
Burial will follow in Homewood Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
