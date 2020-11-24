John E. Waldron, 98, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 9, 1922, in Derry Township, a son of the late John and Clara (Walter) Waldron.
Prior to retirement, John was a machinist employed by the Pennsylvania Railroad. He was an executive board member of the Pennsylvania Railroad Union and also a board member of the International Association of Machinists and Space Workers. He was a lifelong member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe.
He and his wife, Elsie, would host huge family dinners where they would all come together to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas. He loved gardening and sharing the harvest with his friends and family. His family was his pride and joy. He celebrated their accomplishments. He danced at their weddings and was thrilled to welcome every new member into the family. He was loved and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie (Giovannagelo) Waldron; a son, Charles R. Waldron, and siblings, Andrew and Charles Waldron, Anna Gertrude McCurdy, Lavina Torockio, Emma Bell and Bertha Falbo.
He is survived by seven children, Rose Marie Malnofsky (Pete), John R. Waldron (Donna), Judy Maccarelli (Bill), Anthony E. Waldron (Lois), Gloria Rummel (Bob), Fran Potter (Terry) and Cathy Morrow (Ralph); a brother, David Waldron (Kathy); several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services and interment in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, will be private for the family.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
