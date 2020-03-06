John E. Turney, 83, of Bradenville passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home.
Born April 29, 1936, in Ralphton, Somerset County, he was a son of the late James M. and Violet M. (Pugh) Turney.
John was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, where he helped found the Shepherd Shop at Trinity. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Latrobe Steel with 35 years of service. John was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Charles Turney, and five sisters, Sara Leventry, Ethel Lohr, Edna Turney, Patricia Turney and Verna Turney.
John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eva L. Schlosnagel Turney of Bradenville; son, Matthew Turney and his wife, Wanda, of Latrobe; two daughters, Lynette Patterson of Latrobe and Lynda Turney of Bradenville; a sister, Violet Benford of Rockwood; three grandchildren, Mia Deree, Emily Patterson and Grace Patterson; two great-grandchildren, Max and Matthew Deree; a special niece, Bonnie Nanemaker of New Baltimore, Somerset County, and his best friend and brother-in-law, Chuck “Petie” Eutin of Lavansville.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Christy Drnjevich of Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for her excellent care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday in Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with the Trinity clergy officiating.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church World Hunger Appeal, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
