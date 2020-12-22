John E. Jones Jr., 52, of Ligonier died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at his son’s home in Port Allegany.
He was born June 18, 1968, in Jeannette, a son of John E. and Betty E. Keffer Jones Sr.
Mr. Jones was a 1986 graduate of Hempfield Area High School.
Mr. Jones was a quality control inspector and for more than 20 years was employed by Wabtec in Hempfield Township.
He coached Ligonier Little League and Ligonier Valley High School baseball for eight years.
He is survived by his father, John Jones Sr., and mother, Betty (Keffer) Jones, of Adamsburg; three sons, John (Kaitlyn M.) E. Jones of Port Allegany, Jordan T. Jones of Marienville and Hunter M. Jones of Ligonier; one sister, Cara (William) L. Frick of Edinboro, and two nieces and one nephew.
Because of the current circumstances, services will be held privately.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Ligonier Valley Baseball Boosters, P.O. Box 865, Ligonier, PA 15658.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Commented