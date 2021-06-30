John E. (Jack) “Foo” Smith, 87, formerly of Bradenville, and later from Houston, Texas, was called to heaven on Sunday, June 20, 2021, surrounded by his family, after a valiant battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
He was born Dec. 13, 1933, in Latrobe. He was married for more than 60 years to his beloved wife, Nancy Potts Smith.
Before marriage, Jack spent a four-year term in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Germany at Rhein-Main Air Base during the Korean War as a med tech. He fell in love with Germany; he was able to go back and visit the country and see his barracks several times. He especially enjoyed his German food!
Jack, (also lovingly referred to as Dad and Pappy), had a longtime career in the steel mill industry starting with Latrobe Steel. Throughout his career, his metallurgy expertise allowed for many opportunities, including management positions in the San Francisco Bay area, California; Joplin, Missouri, and Houston, Texas, as well as Pennsylvania. Jack continued to work after retirement, running his catalytic converter business.
Jack’s love for his family came first, but baseball definitely came second. Renowned as an excellent catcher, Jack played ball for many years and for numerous organizations, including the U.S. Air Force, VFW, American Legion and St. Anthony’s Club. He even was scouted for the Kansas City Royals minor league baseball team.
Later, Jack took up golf and proved to be an excellent player; he hit a hole in one in 1993. He played in many places, but his favorite was playing at St. Andrews Links in Scotland with his son James.
Jack was preceded in death by his mother, Mary McGinnis Smith Watkins; father, Paul Emory Smith; brothers Harry and Charles Smith and James Watkins; stepfather, Chauncey Watkins; stepbrothers, Jerry and Chauncey Watkins Jr.; stepbrother-in-law, Will Schweitzer; mother-in-law, Ida Marie Garland; fathers-in-law, James Potts and Paul Garland; sisters-in-law, Ida Marie Falbo, Paula Jean Garland and Kate Smith; son-in-law, Richard Staudt; grandchild Bryn Owen, and niece Denise Smith.
Jack’s greatest legacy is his family. He was extremely proud of and bragged quite often about all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; sisters, Janet Latimer (James) and Linda Schweitzer; brothers Donald Smith (Janet) and Joseph Smith (Marcia); brothers-in-law, William Falbo and Duke Potts (Martha); children, Lorrie Kimble (Brad), Kristy Owen (John), Kelly Staudt (Mitch Daniels), Kerrie Shojaie, Dr. James Smith (Carey) and Brandon Smith (Stephanie); former son-in-law, Mansour Shojaie; grandchildren Jeremy Crow (Lindsay), Zachary Crow (Jessica Robicheaux) and Taylor Kimble; Candyce Prince, Erica Bailey (PJ), Kaylee Bird (Simon) and Maxine Owen; Katherine and Rebecca Staudt; Danielle and Dominic Shojaie; Daria and Ryan Smith; Brooke, Natalie and Zaden Smith; great-grandchildren, Braden, Connor, Avery Beth and Ella Kate Crow; Emery Ortiz and Brooke Bailey; Kyle and Jessica Bird, and baby Bailey on the way. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Pappy would tell all his grandchildren that they were No. 1 in his book, and they all were. He loved the time he spent with them, including spaghetti nights, “Jeopardy!” episodes, sporting events, traveling, and just spending time and sharing his stories. He was a friendly teaser, and his sense of humor triumphed through all, even when he was most ill.
Jack was a Roman Catholic and had made his peace with God. We know he is stepping up to the plate in heaven.
On Thursday, July 1, a viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the service from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home, 10710 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038.
A military committal service will take place at 2:15 p.m. at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038, followed by a reception at American Heritage Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank Harbor Hospice, At Your Side Home Care, Bridge Solutions and the Veterans Administration for their kind care.
In lieu of flowers, Jack wished for donations be sent to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Association of Texas at https://www.pfassociation.org/.
Commented