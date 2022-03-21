John E. Antinori, 84, of Latrobe, formerly of Crabtree, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at home.
He was born Sept. 23, 1937, in Crabtree, a son of the late Basilio and Augustina (Sartini) Antinori.
John was a lifetime member of St. Bartholomew Church and the Crabtree VFD. He was a retired equipment operator for the Unity Township Road Department and had served in the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Moff.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Cecelia A. Emili Antinori; two children, John Antinori of Latrobe and Carla Antinori-Prince (Craig) of Pittsburgh; his brother, Vincent Antinori of Latrobe; a sister, Josephine Mangini of Crabtree, and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of John 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, (724-837-0020).
Parting prayers will be held 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Unity Township.
John’s family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. For online condolences / directions, visit pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.