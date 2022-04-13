John C. Sherron, 65, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Beaver.
Born May 13, 1956, in Queens, New York, he was a son of the late Frank and Mary (Fusco) Sherron.
John was a loving son, husband, father and friend.
John is survived by his wife, Sharon E. Zytnik Sherron of Latrobe; three sons, Daniel J. Sherron, Lance R. Sherron and Tanner A. Sherron, all of Latrobe; daughter, Debra L. Sherron of Latrobe; his best friend and “brother,” Joe Tobia of Staten Island, New York, and several cousins.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
