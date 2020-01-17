John C. “Giff” Giffen, 88, of Latrobe, formerly of Torrance, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh.
He was born May 1, 1931, in Derry Township, the son of the late William and Hazel (Nicol) Giffen.
He had retired from Blairsville Westinghouse. Giff served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was a member of Torrance United Methodist Church, Torrance.
He is survived by his daughter, Joanie Knobloch and husband John of Greensburg; son, Jay Giffen and wife Justine of North Huntingdon Township; grandchildren, Meghan, Donnie, Leah, Zane, Tayler, Alex, Jake, Maxwell and Maya, and great-grandchildren, Gianna, Ellie, Francis and Holden.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie J. Thomas Giffen, in 2013 and his sisters, Susan Stitt, Margaret Peggy Giffen and Mary Showalter.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 18, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
At noon a memorial service will be held with the Rev. Arlene Jones officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery.
www.jamesfergusonfuneral home.com
Commented