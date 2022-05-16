John C. “Bolts” Alexander, 89, of Latrobe died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his home.
He was born Aug. 28, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Herbert and Leota (Carlson) Alexander.
Bolts was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. His family had owned the former Alexanders Garage in Derry for many years. He retired from the Elliott Co. and loved antique cars, golfing and hunting.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Jane Chemski Alexander; his son, Jeff Alexander (Sharon) of Derry; two daughters, Arlene Rosborough (Regis) of New Alexandria and Joni Fagan (Patrick) of Timnath, Colorado, and two grandchildren, Palmer and Kate.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Bradenville.
The Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will present a service 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
