John Barchiesi, 88, of Crabtree died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at home.
He was born Nov. 5, 1934, in South Greensburg, a son of the late Nazzareno and Jennie (Patrone) Barchiesi.
John was a retired civil engineer for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of St. Bartholomew Church in Crabtree, the Latrobe Elks, and Knights of Columbus Council 1480 and a social member of Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department. John was an avid golfer with the Crabtree and Norvelt leagues and participated in the Crabtree Open for many years. He also enjoyed bowling in the Hilltop League at Hillview Lanes. John enjoyed spending time at the Slippery Rock Campground, but his passion was his garden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Jean Allegro, Rose Rivosecchi, Ronald Barchiesi and Sandra Beck.
John is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Barbara Pushic Barchiesi; two children, Bobbi Barchiesi (Howard Metzger) of Canton, Ohio, and Eric Barchiesi (Dawn) of Penn Township; six grandchildren, Erin Metzger (Mackenzie Fahey), Devin Metzger (fiancee Lilly Stein), Michael and Alexandra Metzger and Dominic and Dante Barchiesi; a great-grandson, Declan Fahey; two siblings, Chester “Chet” Barchiesi of Greensburg and Grace Cribbs of Florida, and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of John 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, in Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, (724-837-0020).
Crabtree VFD will hold a service 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Prayers of transfer will be said 9:15 a.m. Thursday, July 13, in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bartholomew Church or the Crabtree VFD.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, especially Shari, Charlotte, Lisa and the chaplain, Martin.
John’s family has entrusted his care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. For online condolences/directions, visit pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
