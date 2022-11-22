John Andrew Sopcisak, 91, of Latrobe, formerly of New Alexandria, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
He was born June 9, 1931, in Latrobe to the late Michael and Anna (Patak) Sopcisak.
John is survived by his high school sweetheart of 70 years, AnnaMae Robinsky Sopcisak. He was the loving father of John M. (Dorothy) Sopcisak, Judith (Michael) Lawer, Jeffrey (Diane) Sopcisak, Jacqueline (Mack) Pool and Jennifer (Richard) Battaglia; loving grandfather of Andrew (Sara) Lawer, Bradley (Lacey) Lawer, Mitzi Lawer, Joseph J. Sopcisak, Jessica Sopcisak, Lowell Sopcisak, John F. Sopcisak, Rachel Sopcisak, Anna (Henry) Spreng, Mario Battaglia, Julia Battaglia and Jacob Pool, and loving great-grandfather of Hadley Mae Lawer, Joseph F. Sopcisak and Abbigail Lawer. He is also survived by his sister Olga Price.
John was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Carl, and sister Dorothy.
After he graduated from Derry Township High School, he became a talented carpenter/millman for Pohland Brothers. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army for a short time, where he did some carpentry work. After leaving the Army, he returned to Pohland Brothers. Using his carpentry skills, John built his home of 57 years. He then moved on to work at Latrobe Steel in the industrial engineering department, while completing 10 years of night school. John graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. After receiving his degree, he went to work for Pitt in the facilities management department as a project manager for 31 years, retiring as an assistant vice chancellor of the planning, design and construction department. He had a real passion for the projects he accomplished at Pitt and remained an avid Pitt Panther football fan to this day, having been able to attend a game recently with family. He was dedicated to providing the best for his family. He spent many hours in his “shed” fixing cars. He was always working on something and could fix anything. He was a carpenter, a plumber, a mechanic and an electrician! He was truly a jack-of-all-trades. He had a tireless work ethic and was meticulous with detail. Even during his last few years residing at Bethlen Home, he would request some of his tools to fix things.
He was a lifetime member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Latrobe Lodge 907, where he spent some time as a trustee. He was a councilman at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church for many years.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Bethlen Home for all of their care during his time there.
Family and friends were received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Military honors were conducted by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the funeral home.
A funeral Liturgy was held 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 112 St. Mary’s Way, Bradenville, PA 15620.
