John Albert “Jack” Hunter, 88, of Latrobe passed peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at his home.
Born March 14, 1933, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Glen and Alberta (Burke) Hunter.
John was a U.S. Army veteran. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an ironworker for Local 3, Pittsburgh. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Samuel, Robert and Raymond Hunter.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marian B. Sherback Hunter of Latrobe; son, Johnny Hunter and his wife, Chris, of Latrobe; daughter, Kimberly Orbell and her husband, Ken, of Norvelt, and three grandchildren, Logan Hunter of Latrobe, and Shanelle Orbell and Jensen Orbell of Norvelt.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
