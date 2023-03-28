John A. Lukon, 87, of New Derry died Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Feb. 12, 1936, in Beatty, a son of the late Andy and Catherine (Dofollo) Lukon.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
John A. Lukon, 87, of New Derry died Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Feb. 12, 1936, in Beatty, a son of the late Andy and Catherine (Dofollo) Lukon.
John had worked for the Derry Township Municipal Authority. He played on several Derry-Unity Baseball League teams and was known as an outstanding pitcher. Some of his enjoyments came from going to the “Lukon Camp” in Potter County, sitting on his porch to read his newspaper, listening to sports on the radio, dog races, a good poker game and going to the casinos. He was a member of the Derry Rod & Gun Club and various other social clubs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela M. Quinn and her husband, Matthew; a brother, Paul Lukon, and a sister, Ann Marie Burrick.
John is survived by his loving wife, Rose Malik Lukon; his sons, John F. Lukon (Danielle) of Derry, David A. Lukon of Latrobe and Andrew M. Lukon of Derry; brothers Joseph Lukon of New Derry, Charles Lukon of New Derry, Robert Lukon (Julie) of Latrobe and Michael Lukon (Patty) of New Derry; sisters Frances Polinsky of New Derry, Elizabeth Ankney (William) of New Derry, Theresa Bundy of Derry and Cathy Lukon of New Hampshire; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30.
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.