John A. “Jae” Eckert, 62, of Derry passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Oct. 20, 1958, in Penn Hills, he was a son of Virginia (Boot) Eckert of Latrobe and the late John F. Eckert.
Jae was a retired school bus driver for DMJ Transportation. Prior to that, his first career was in auto body repair, having worked for A-1 Truck and Trailer in Pittsburgh. Jae and his K-9 German shepherd, Bella, both trained in search and rescue and were dispatched on several “missing person” calls. They also brought smiles to patients at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital through their pet therapy program. He supported veterans and was a social member of the Vietnam Veterans of Westmoreland County. Jae’s passion was fishing, and he enjoyed taking his 16-foot boat out on local lakes. Now, he is enjoying the “big lake” in heaven with his dad, cousin Mike and friend John.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Bob and Jeanne Burns; a special aunt, Jean Casey, and a special cousin, Mike Gach.
Along with his mother, Jae is survived by his wife, Lory (Burns) Eckert of Derry; his stepchildren, Erin and Adam Cerutti of Derry; brothers-in-law, Pat, Joe and Bobby Burns and families, and he is also survived by several cousins in Pittsburgh and Myrtle Beach.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department, Attn: K-9 Search and Rescue, 4312 Liberty Way, Lincoln, PA 15037 or to the Vietnam Veterans of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 284, New Stanton, PA 15672 or to one’s favorite charity.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented