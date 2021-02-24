John A. Glitsky Jr., 70, of Cook Township passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born May 26, 1950, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John A. Glitsky Sr. and Helen A. (Perne) Glitsky.
John retired from the coal mining industry and was actively involved with the United Mine Workers. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He was a gun enthusiast as well, and enjoyed trap shooting and reloading shells. He enjoyed cooking, grilling and trips to casinos, where he particularly liked playing blacklack. “Big John” as he was known, will be remembered for his friendly personality.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Marie (Peiffer) Glitsky, and two sisters, Patricia Dale and Karen Gess.
John is survived by two children, Levi Shawley and his wife, Allison, of Mutual and Arron Glitsky and his wife, Kelly, of Cook Township; one brother, Larry Glitsky and his wife, Sandi, of Herminie; one grandson, Kyle Glitsky, and several nieces and nephews.
At John’s request, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
