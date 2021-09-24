Joellyn Sipe Billik, 60, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Born Jan. 28, 1961, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Betty (Showers) Sipe.
Joellyn enjoyed vacations, fine food and taking care of those she loved.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Charles Arbore III, and numerous other family members.
Joellyn is survived by her partner, Joe Maio; her sons, Scott Billik (Heather) and Joshua Billik; her sisters, Cheryl Morgan (William) and Beth Ann Arbore (Charles); four nephews; a niece; an aunt, and numerous cousins.
There were no public visitations. A graveside service was held Tuesday, Sept. 21, in Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis.
Local arrangements were assisted by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
