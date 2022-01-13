Joanne S. “Scotty” Bryan, 87, a resident of Brookdale Latrobe (Unity Township), formerly of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
She was born Aug. 2, 1934, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Joseph and Rachel (Swearingen) Sheehan.
Joanne was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe. She was also a member of the Silver Sneakers Water Aerobics Group and the Brookdale Bingo Group.
A woman of service to her husband, parents and children, she loved gathering her family together for holiday and birthday meals. Her favorite pastimes included attending Greater Latrobe High School basketball games, listening to Irish music and hymns, doing word search puzzles, and helping her fellow residents at Brookdale.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Bryan, in 2007 and six siblings, Patricia Vielhaber, Lois Marshalek-Carr and Joseph, Harry, Timothy and John Sheehan.
Joanne is survived by three sons, James J. Bryan, DMD, (Peggy), Timothy S. Bryan (Lynne) and Patrick R. Bryan (Laura); nine grandchildren, James P. Bryan (Lauren), Justin E. Bryan (Abbie), Matthew J. Borza, Daniel J. Bryan, Matthew T. Bryan, Nathan A. Bryan (Jackie), Carly A. Bryan, Kathryn G. Bryan and Claire E. Bryan; two great-grand-children, Charlotte and Cecilia Bryan; three siblings, Sam Sheehan (Carol), Kathy Burke and Daniel Sheehan (Pam); four sisters-in-law, Jane Sheehan, Elaine Sheehan, Joyce Sheehan and Bonnie Magee (Bill), and a number of nieces and nephews.
Joanne’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the caring, compassionate staff at Brookdale Latrobe and Grane Hospice for the excellent care that she received.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, in Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Private interment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe is in charge of arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
